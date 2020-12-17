The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21% from 2.26%.
The housing market continues as a rare bright spot in the stalled U.S. economy, as home-loan rates have trended downward through most of this year. That has bolstered demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages.
Home sales have stalled, however, as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.
