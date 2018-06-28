In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, a house is advertised as sold in Miami. On Thursday, June 28, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were flat to lower this week. The benchmark 30-year rate marked its fourth decline in the past five weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.55 percent, down from 4.57 percent last week. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 3.88 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans was unchanged from last week at 4.04 percent.

Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average 30-year mortgage rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24; the 15-year rate hit 4.15 percent that day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.