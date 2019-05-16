FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, photo a sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. On Thursday, May 16, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (Keith Srakocic, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to purchasers in the spring homebuying season.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage eased to 4.07% from 4.10% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.61%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.53% from 3.57% last week.

