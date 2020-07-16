The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.48% from 2.51%, from last week.
In the latest negative economic signal, as new confirmed cases of the virus spike across much of the Sunbelt, threatening to weaken the recovery, the government reported that the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week. The historically high level indicates that many businesses are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.
