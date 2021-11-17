Over the summer, Yellowstone was the first to begin a limited test of eight-passenger automated shuttles. The shuttles, which ran 6 to 12 miles per hour and traveled within the Canyon Village campground and adjoining visitor lodging area, had a safety attendant on board to pull the brake in case of unexpected hazards. The park has seen its busiest season ever with about 4.8 million visits so far in 2021. Due to growing crowds, vehicular demand is expected to exceed current capacity at the park by 2023, with roadways and parking already over capacity in peak months.