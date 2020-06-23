By Associated Press June 23, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDTWASHINGTON — US new home sales jump a stronger-than-expected 16.6% in May to annual rate of 676,000.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy