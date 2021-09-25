New York City announced all 36,500 officers will get the training, and all 35,000 police officers in New Jersey are being trained, as well. Smaller departments are reaching out, and the agency is doing regional sessions. The first regional session was held in late July for officers from 90 police departments in New England, who are then expected to take what they’ve learned back to their departments and train other officers. There was also a session in Colorado. The latest training wrapped up Friday in Tampa.