The agency said Ford spotted the problem and monitored warranty claims starting in February of 2020. The problem went to an internal Ford safety committee in May.
In July, the agency told Ford about an increasing trend of complaints about the cameras. At an August meeting, Ford showed the agency data showing high failure rates on some of the models.
The agency opened what it calls a recall query to investigate whether the recall was done fast enough and whether it covers all the affected vehicles.
Ford said Friday it is cooperating in the investigation.