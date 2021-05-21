The OECD estimates that governments lose up to $240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.
Competition to cut corporate tax rates has been “undermining the United States’ and other countries’ ability to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments,’’ Treasury said in a prepared statement Thursday, adding that its proposal had been received positively by other countries.
Treasury emphasized that the proposed 15% is a floor and said that “discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher.’’
Seeking to finance his $2.3 trillion public works plan, President Joe Biden has proposed raising the U.S. corporate rate from 21% to 28% and imposing a minimum tax of 21% on companies’ overseas earnings.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.