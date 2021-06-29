There are no direct passenger flights between the U.S. and Belarus.
The move follows the May 23 diversion of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, so authorities could arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich after the plane landed in Minsk. Pratasevich faces a possible 15-year prison term. He and his girlfriend were recently moved from jail to house arrest.
President Joe Biden has condemned the forced diversion of the jet by Belarus so it could arrest a dissident journalist as an “outrageous incident” and has joined calls for an international investigation.
Last week the European Union imposed new economic sanctions to register concern over the incident. Belarus responded Monday by stopping cooperation against illegal migration and banning EU officials.