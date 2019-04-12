David Ferriero, Archivist of the United States, right, hands German Caravano, Argentine minister of Justice, a box with several hard drives containing newly-declassified U.S. Government records related to human rights violations committed during the military dictatorship of Argentina (1976-1983) at the National Archives Building in Washington on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Luis Alonso Lugo/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is giving Argentina 5,600 newly declassified documents related to human rights abuses committed during the military dictatorship that ruled the South American country between 1976 and 1983.

The collection comes from 16 agencies and adds to the nearly 50,000 pages of documents already delivered in previous releases as part of The Argentina Declassification Project, the largest government-to-government declassification effort in U.S. history.

United States archivist David Ferriero handed several hard drives of scanned documents Friday to Argentine Minister of Justice German Caravano during a ceremony at the National Archives Building.

The ceremony took place as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a four-day Latin America tour that takes him to Chile, Paraguay and Peru.

