US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has been hospitalized with a kidney infection, her office said Monday.

Hinson’s congressional office confirmed that Hinson, a Republican, remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.