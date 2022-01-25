“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said. “As an attorney, I know first hand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy.”
He went on to remind voters that he was still running for reelection in his border district ahead of a rematch in Texas' March 1 primary elections against Jessica Cisneros, a onetime intern in Cuellar’s office who came within 4 points of beating him in 2020.
Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and was outspoken in blaming national Democrats’ move to the left during the 2020 campaign on issues like health care and the environment as contributing to some disappointing losses in the House.