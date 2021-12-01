The Republican is now accused of lying to federal authorities and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him and others from a Nigerian billionaire.
Fortenberry has denied the charges, saying he was only trying to help investigators get to the bottom of the matter. His current attorney argues that, without the prosecutor’s assurances that the congressman wasn’t their target, they never would have agreed to the interview.
“There are rules to protect Americans from prosecutors like this and our motion asks the court to enforce those rules,” said Fortenberry spokesman Chad Kolton.
Federal prosecutors have said they will respond to allegations made by the congressman in court filings. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday no immediate comment was planned.