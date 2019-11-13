Democrat Hillary Clinton won Mahoning County over Republican President Donald Trump in 2016 by less than 4,000 votes.

It was a stark swing for an area that has traditionally supported Democrats by about 25 percentage points.

Ryan says Biden is a “champion for working communities” whom he supports because he’ll continue fighting for displaced manufacturing workers, unions and small business owners.

The announcement came a day after Democrat Michael Coleman, a popular former mayor of Columbus, endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

