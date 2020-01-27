By Associated Press January 27, 2020 at 10:04 AM ESTWASHINGTON — US sales of newly built homes fell 0.4% in December, but 2019 was strongest year for sales since 2006.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy