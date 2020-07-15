“Today’s actions will further limit attempts by Prigozhin and his backers to foment disorder or undermine democratic reforms in Sudan,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement announcing the sanctions by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Prigozhin, whose close relationship to Putin has earned him the nickname of “Putin’s Chef,” attracted attention in 2018 after he and Russian companies he controlled were indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. He was accused of financing an effort to use social media posts to spread disinformation and to divide American public opinion on hot-button social issues ahead of the election.
The Justice Department in March dropped charges against two of those companies, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, citing concerns that the entities would use the case to send sensitive law enforcement tools back to Russia while facing no meaningful punishment even if convicted.
