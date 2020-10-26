“The removal of these AQ-S leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carryout global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” she said.
“AQ-S takes advantage of the instability in northwest Syria to establish and maintain safe havens to coordinate terrorist activities,” she added. “With our allies and partners, we will continue to target al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations.”
The U.S. also conducted an airstrike against al-Qaida in Syria, near Idlib, on Oct. 15.
