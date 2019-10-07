The blacklist effectively bars U.S. firms from selling technology to the Chinese companies without government approval.

The blacklisted companies include Hikvision, a global provider of video surveillance technology. Prominent Chinese AI firms such as Sense Time, Megvii and iFlytek are also on the list.

The Chinese embassy and several of the targeted companies didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday. The affected list also includes some regional government agencies in China.

