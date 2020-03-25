The tweet read: “She’s retarded.”
Cramer said in an interview that he meant to type, “She’s ridiculous,” and didn’t notice what he actually tweeted until a few minutes later when he went to make another tweet.
“It’s a word I just don’t apply to people. I can be pretty tough in my rhetoric, but that’s not a word I apply to people for really good obvious reasons.”
He added: “I’m really sorry it happened.”
