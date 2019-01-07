In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo a Walmart associate stocks a shelf at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. On Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for December. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — U.S. service firms grew at a slower pace in December, a possible indication that various headwinds from turbulent markets to trade tensions could be having an impact on economic activity.

The Institute for Supply Management, which is composed of purchasing managers, says that its service index fell to 57.6 percent last month, down from a November reading of 60.7 percent.

Any reading above 50 signals growth. So even with the December decline, the index shows that service industries, where most Americans work, has been expanding for 107 consecutive months.

The weaker reading on the service economy followed a report last week that the ISM index for manufacturing slowed to the slowest pace in more than two years, with some manufacturers complaining about the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.