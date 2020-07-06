Oregon officials say state approval is still needed before the project can go forward.
The project “encapsulates what the Trump administration has been working hard on for the past three years – providing reliable, affordable, and cleaner-burning natural gas to our allies around the world,” Brouillette said in a statement.
Owned by Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corp., the terminal would have federal authority to export up to 1.08 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, from both the United States and Canada.
Regulator and public concern about expected harm from the terminal and its 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline in southern Oregon to threatened wildlife species and to landowners had slowed the project previously.
The administration’s export authorization for the Oregon project comes as legal challenges and slumping consumer energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic and recession block some of the country’s most prominent oil and gas pipeline projects.
