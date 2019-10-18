Washington said the measures seek to hold the Cuban regime accountable for repressing its own people and for providing support to the Venezuela’s government, which it accuses of human rights abuses and collapsing the country’s economy.

“This action by the Commerce Department sends another clear message to the Cuban regime - that they must immediately cease their destructive behavior at home and abroad,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected the decision and in Twitter called it “inhumane, cruel, unfair and genocidal.”

Relations between Cuba and the U.S. have deteriorated under President Donald Trump. His administration has restricted travel to the island and imposed new economic sanctions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

