But the U.S. raid still brought the deaths of women and children. Al-Qurayshi’s wife and two children were killed along with the militant leader when he detonated a suicide bomb. A lieutenant of the militant leader and that man’s wife also died along with a child, after the pair fired upon U.S. forces, officials said. The deaths from the high-stakes mission highlight the challenge U.S. forces face in targeting violent militants, while bound by ethics and international laws and treaties to try to avoid killing non-combatants.