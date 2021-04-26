“We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against covid,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, noting that the U.S. is currently distributing vaccines made by three other countries to its own population.

“Over the next few months, before any AstraZeneca doses are shipped from the United States, the FDA will confirm any such doses meet its expectations for product quality,” Psaki said. “This is being done in the context of the ongoing review of all doses made at the plant where these AstraZeneca doses were produced.”

As vaccine supply begins to outweigh demand in the United States, the Biden administration is entering the next frontier in the fight against coronavirus: the push to vaccinate the global population against the virus, and to decide what role it should play in that effort.

China and Russia have actively shared vaccines with neighboring countries and the developing world, raising concerns about America’s geopolitical rivals making inroads while the U.S. holds back amid Biden’s focus on ensuring Americans have access to immunizations.

Monday’s announcement marks a dramatic increase from last month, when the U.S. said it would share about 4 million doses of vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

The situation in India, where record global daily covid-19 cases have been set in recent days, is especially dire.

On Sunday, the National Security Council announced the United States would send India raw materials to help manufacture coronavirus vaccines, therapeutics to treat covid patients, rapid test kits, ventilators and protective equipment for medical staff. The U.S. is also looking to provide oxygen supply.