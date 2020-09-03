By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDTWASHINGTON — US trade deficit surges 18.9% in July to $63.6 billion, highest amount in 12 years.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy