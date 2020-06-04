Total trade — exports plus imports — dropped 16.7% in April from March and 24.8% from April 2019.
In much of the world, the pandemic and the lockdowns meant to contain it have brought economic activity to a near-standstill.
In April. the United States ran a $71.8 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as autos and appliances. It ran a $22.4 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and education.
