US upgrades Arctic engagement with new ambassadorial post

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that’s rapidly changing due to climate change.
President Joe Biden “plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate,” the State Department said in a statement.
Friday’s announcement did not nominate a person to take the post.
The Arctic has been a hotbed of activity in recent years as warming seas have reduced ice coverage and opened new shipping lanes. Russia, in particular, has made the Arctic a priority, something that has concerned the U.S. China, while not an Arctic nation, has also made moves in the region.
