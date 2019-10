Other companies — mostly U.S. steel and aluminum producers that benefit from the tariffs — can object to the exemption requests.

In an Oct. 28 report, the IG said Commerce officials had discussed the requests with “interested parties” without mentioning the exchanges in official records. It also said Commerce had made it harder to get exemptions after hearing from a tariff supporter.

Commerce said it takes the IG’s critique “seriously” and “plans to further improve transparency.”

