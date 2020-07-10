The country has been pushed into a deep recession which is expected to see the economy shrink in the April-June quarter by a record-shattering amount. That downturn, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to keep inflation under control.
The 0.2% drop in wholesale prices in June reflected a 5.2% decline in food costs which helped to offset a 7.7% jump in energy prices.
Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%.
