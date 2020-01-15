Energy prices were up 1.5%, more than double the 0.6% November gain, with gasoline costs up 3.7% and heating oil up 7.7%, the biggest monthly gain in two years.

Food costs were down 0.2%, the first drop since August, with the biggest drop in beef prices in more than two years offsetting a jump in the price of chicken.

For the year, wholesale prices are up a modest 1.3%, down from a 2.6% gain in 2018.

AD

The 1.3% increase for 2019 was the smallest annual gain since wholesale prices fell 1.1% in the 12 months ending in December 2015.

AD

Core prices, which exclude food and energy were up 0.1% in December and a modest 1.1% for the year.

The report on wholesale prices followed a report Tuesday showing that prices for consumers at the retail level were up a small 0.2% in December with consumer inflation rising 2.3% for the full year.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in 2019 in an effort to keep a slowing global economy and uncertainties generated by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China from pushing the U.S. economy into a recession.

The Fed had the leeway to make the rate cuts even though unemployment was at a half-century low because inflation pressures have remained modest.