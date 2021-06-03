“I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes,” Cox said. “But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us.“We need more rain and we need it now.”
Cox, a Republican, has issued two drought-related emergency orders in the last three months. He declared a state of emergency on March 17 due to the ongoing drought and issued another executive order on May 3 requiring water conservation practices at state facilities.