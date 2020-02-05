Wilkie’s firing of James Byrne on Monday has unsettled the veterans community inside and outside of VA, and Wilkie provided few answers to why he dismissed a popular leader.

“There’s nothing personal” about James Byrne’s firing, Wilkie said at a previously scheduled appearance at the National Press Club, “but we have so many things going on...It’s been my goal to ensure that everyone who works for us performs to the utmost.”

He tied Byrne’s firing to an effort across his agency to hold poor performers accountable.

Wilkie praised Byrne, a popular former Marine infantry officer who was VA’s general counsel before Wilkie recruited him as his second-in-command, as “a man of great distinction in terms of service to the country.”

He said he is presenting names of potential successors to the White House for consideration. Byrne, whose elevation to second in command was advocated by Wilkie, declined comment.

His dismissal has flummoxed senior leaders at VA and veterans groups, who describe a leader well liked by the staff and loyal to Wilkie. The loss of a senior leader who was confirmed by the Senate just five months ago continues years of turmoil at the government’s second-largest agency, which has had four secretaries in five years.

Veterans are a key constituency for President Trump, whose reelection campaign likely will focus in part on what he has done for former service members.

Byrne’s firing comes as Wilkie himself has openly expressed frustration with his job and sought other high-profile positions in the Trump administration, rankling some White House officials, according to multiple people close to both VA and the White House.

Wilkie last year sought the defense secretary job following Jim Mattis’s firing by the president. Then in recent months Wilkie put his name in for consideration as homeland security chief after Kevin McAleenan’s resignation as acting secretary last fall, these people said.

Wilkie is from North Carolina and was an aide to the late U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms (R-N.C.). He is widely considered to be interested in a career in North Carolina politics, possibly as a candidate for the Senate seat that will open with the retirement of incumbent Richard Burr (R) in 2022, people familiar with his thinking said.

Wilkie said Wednesday that Byrne’s dismissal was not connected to the investigation into the sexual assault allegations by Navy veteran Andrea Goldstein, a senior member on the staff of House Veterans Affairs Committee Mark Takano (D-Calif.).

Goldstein said she was sexually assaulted and harassed by a patient at the DC VA Medical Center last September.

Wilkie issued a public letter to Takano calling Goldstein’s claims “unsubstantiated” after authorities closed their investigation without bringing charges. The wording of the letter seemed to disparage Goldstein and appeared to some as tone deaf in the #MeToo era.

Wilkie’s letter prompted an angry rebuttal from Takano, and from Inspector General Michael Missal, who rebutted Wilkie’s characterization of Goldstein’s allegations. Missal said that just because no charges were filed did not mean her claims were unsubstantiated.

On Wednesday Wilkie cited what he called a record number of female veterans seeking health care in the VA system — about 780,000 or 41 percent of the population of women who served.

Wilkie said he wants assurances that “everyone who walks in a VA hospital is safe and taken care of.” Asked if he was satisfied with the resolution in the Goldstein case, he said he is not, and that he is making a “renewed push to get answers...to make sure those involved get satisfaction.”

“We are working to make sure the [House] committee and Ms. Goldstein receive all the information available to make sure their needs are taken care of,” Wilkie said.

Missal said in a statement after Wilkie’s remarks that the investigation is closed. “We are not working with anyone to seek additional information at this time,” the office said in an email.

Goldstein criticized Wilkie’s response to her allegations in an article published on Monday by the website Jezebel. A spokesman for Takano did not respond to a request for comment.

The chairman said in a statement on Monday that “the American people deserve to know” why Byrne was dismissed. “As chairman of this committee, it is my duty to ensure veterans receive timely access to care and benefits without delay, and I want to make sure this personnel decision will not impact that commitment,” Takano said.

Byrne, 55, a Naval Academy graduate and former international narcotics prosecutor at the Department of Justice, worked for the Lockheed Martin Corporation before joining the Trump administration. He had filled the deputy’s position in an acting capacity since August 2018.

Byrne oversaw some of VA’s biggest initiatives, including a plan to address the persistent problem of veteran suicide and an ambitious project that will eventually merge veterans’ military health records with their records at VA.

Wilkie has told colleagues that he and Byrne clashed in recent months, primarily over the authority the secretary has given his chief of staff, Pamela Powers, whom he brought to VA from the Pentagon. Powers served as a key aide to Wilkie when he was the senior official in charge of personnel and readiness.

Byrne had told Wilkie he was frustrated that Powers, who is not in a role requiring Senate confirmation, was assuming more and more responsibility, essentially usurping his authority, people close to Byrne said. Byrne discussed his concerns with other senior leaders, who agreed with his assessment but were wary of alienating both Wilkie and Powers, the two people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Byrne did not have close allies in the White House, and when Wilkie brought his case to officials there to allow him to dismiss his deputy, the president approved.