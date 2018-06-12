243 of 244 precincts - 99 percent

x-Vangie Williams 11,099 - 40 percent

Edwin Santana 9,144 - 33 percent

John Suddarth 7,610 - 27 percent

181 of 181 precincts - 100 percent

x-Elaine Luria 17,540 - 62 percent

Karen Mallard 10,604 - 38 percent

244 of 244 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jennifer Lewis 8,205 - 48 percent

Peter Volosin 4,691 - 27 percent

Charlotte Moore 3,183 - 18 percent

Sergio Coppola 1,160 - 7 percent

228 of 228 precincts - 100 percent

x-Abigail Spanberger 33,198 - 73 percent

Daniel Ward 12,495 - 27 percent

365 of 365 precincts - 100 percent

x-Anthony Flaccavento 10,849 - 79 percent

Justin Santopietro 2,949 - 21 percent

210 of 211 precincts - 99 percent

x-Jennifer Wexton 22,530 - 42 percent

Alison Friedman 12,362 - 23 percent

Lindsey Stover 8,660 - 16 percent

Dan Helmer 6,738 - 13 percent

Paul Pelletier 2,023 - 4 percent

Julia Biggins 1,530 - 3 percent

