243 of 244 precincts - 99 percent
x-Vangie Williams 11,099 - 40 percent
Edwin Santana 9,144 - 33 percent
John Suddarth 7,610 - 27 percent
181 of 181 precincts - 100 percent
x-Elaine Luria 17,540 - 62 percent
Karen Mallard 10,604 - 38 percent
244 of 244 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jennifer Lewis 8,205 - 48 percent
Peter Volosin 4,691 - 27 percent
Charlotte Moore 3,183 - 18 percent
Sergio Coppola 1,160 - 7 percent
228 of 228 precincts - 100 percent
x-Abigail Spanberger 33,198 - 73 percent
Daniel Ward 12,495 - 27 percent
365 of 365 precincts - 100 percent
x-Anthony Flaccavento 10,849 - 79 percent
Justin Santopietro 2,949 - 21 percent
210 of 211 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jennifer Wexton 22,530 - 42 percent
Alison Friedman 12,362 - 23 percent
Lindsey Stover 8,660 - 16 percent
Dan Helmer 6,738 - 13 percent
Paul Pelletier 2,023 - 4 percent
Julia Biggins 1,530 - 3 percent
AP Elections 06-12-2018 23:39
