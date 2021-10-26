Carey was named secretary of health and human resources shortly before Northam took office in 2018. He was a key adviser to the governor on pandemic restrictions and public messaging.
In a letter to the governor’s Cabinet, Carey said serving as secretary “has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” and described the last two years as “immersive and all-consuming.”
Carey is the latest top official in the Northam administration to leave before his term ends in January. Others include finance secretary Aubrey Layne, chief counsel Rita Davis and natural resources secretary Matt Strickler.
Vanessa Walker Harris, the deputy health secretary, will be elevated to the secretary’s post.