By Associated Press November 5, 2019 at 9:25 PM ESTBULLETIN — Elizabeth Guzman, Dem, elected House of Delegates,District 31, Virginia.AP Elections 11-05-2019 21:23Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy