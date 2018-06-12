2,569 of 2,569 precincts - 100 percent

x-Corey Stewart 136,544 - 45 percent

Nick Freitas 131,267 - 43 percent

E. W. Jackson 36,624 - 12 percent

181 of 181 precincts - 100 percent

x-Elaine Luria 17,540 - 62 percent

Karen Mallard 10,604 - 38 percent

228 of 228 precincts - 100 percent

x-Abigail Spanberger 33,198 - 73 percent

Daniel Ward 12,495 - 27 percent

210 of 211 precincts - 99 percent

x-Jennifer Wexton 22,530 - 42 percent

Alison Friedman 12,362 - 23 percent

Lindsey Stover 8,660 - 16 percent

Dan Helmer 6,738 - 13 percent

Paul Pelletier 2,023 - 4 percent

Julia Biggins 1,530 - 3 percent

AP Elections 06-12-2018 23:49

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.