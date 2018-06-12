2,569 of 2,569 precincts - 100 percent
x-Corey Stewart 136,544 - 45 percent
Nick Freitas 131,267 - 43 percent
E. W. Jackson 36,624 - 12 percent
181 of 181 precincts - 100 percent
x-Elaine Luria 17,540 - 62 percent
Karen Mallard 10,604 - 38 percent
228 of 228 precincts - 100 percent
x-Abigail Spanberger 33,198 - 73 percent
Daniel Ward 12,495 - 27 percent
210 of 211 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jennifer Wexton 22,530 - 42 percent
Alison Friedman 12,362 - 23 percent
Lindsey Stover 8,660 - 16 percent
Dan Helmer 6,738 - 13 percent
Paul Pelletier 2,023 - 4 percent
Julia Biggins 1,530 - 3 percent
AP Elections 06-12-2018 23:49
