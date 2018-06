By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Virginia.

Tim Kaine (i), Dem

Rob Wittman (i), GOP

Bobby Scott (i), Dem

Donald McEachin (i), Dem

Donald Beyer (i), Dem

Morgan Griffith (i), GOP

Gerry Connolly (i), Dem

Jeff Dove, GOP

