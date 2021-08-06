The Associated Press obtained a copy of the form which was distributed Friday to agency leadership and points of contact for COVID safety protocol implementation.
Under Biden’s policy, those who are not vaccinated or choose not to complete the form will will be subject to mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing requirements and will be ineligible for official travel in most cases.
The effort is part of the White House’s push to make it more difficult for eligible Americans to remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
With the exception of those seeking to “obtain a public service or benefit,” visitors to federal office-buildings, including the White House, will be required to fill out the form before visiting, according to the federal policy.