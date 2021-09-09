The policy comes as the country grapples with the highly contagious delta variant, which has sent cases surging to more than 150,000 a day and is causing more than 1,500 daily deaths. The delta variant is more than twice as transmissible as previous strains of the virus and is able to infect those who are vaccinated, though at far lower rates than the unvaccinated and typically prompting far less severe illness. Federal health officials and experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccinations are the only way the United States will be able to bring cases down and eventually resume some level of normalcy.