Since he was nearly 3, when his little sister was born, Joe and Val have shared a personal partnership, with the two oldest siblings followed by two younger brothers, Jim and Frank. The entire family has been involved in his life, but particularly Valerie Biden Owens, who has been fundamental in building his political career and with whom he shares a deep bond.

When he had a debilitating stutter, she helped him overcome it. When he ran for high school class president, she directed the effort. And she has run Biden’s campaigns ever since — for county councilman, U.S. senator and his first two bids for president.

The 2020 campaign was the first Biden operation not run by his sister, but Owens, 75, participated in every debate preparation and scrutinized all major ads before they were released.

Owens has the same mannerisms and tells the same stories as Biden — even if he’s sitting right next to her — but she has an added bit of irreverence. “To me, she’s almost the yin and yang in one person,” said Margaret Aitken, who has worked on Biden’s campaigns and in his Senate office. “I describe her as an iron fist in a cashmere glove.”

As Biden’s circle rapidly expanded, Owens served as a conduit, often meeting with new staffers over spaghetti or other Italian dishes — back when that could be done.

Her role is often to be the shaper of policy rather than the creator. She is particularly concerned with making sure a message translates to voters, weighing in if she feels advisers are making things too complicated.

Owens was instrumental in one of the biggest changes Biden made during his campaign, when in 2019 he dropped his support for the Hyde Amendment, for the first time urging repeal of the federal law that sharply restricts the use of taxpayer money for abortion.

Biden initially stuck to the position he had held for decades, according to a person familiar with the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. But Owens and several other high-ranking female staffers argued abortion rights faced an unprecedented threat, especially for low-income women and women of color who had gained access to health care through the Affordable Care Act. Biden ultimately agreed.

Owens’s career has been tied to Biden’s political rise for 50 years: She has been paid by his campaigns, become a successful consultant in their home state, given speeches on his races and held top positions with a foundation and an institute connected with him.

Ron Klain, a top Biden adviser who is the incoming White House chief of staff, considers Owens’s role to be unique in the Biden operation. “What she brings to it is an ear for what she thinks is effective,” Klain said. “She’s got a great gut and instinct with what connects with people. She’s sharp as a whip and tough — as you expect from the only girl who grew up in a family of all brothers.”

“And,” he added, “she’s not afraid to tell her brother that he’s wrong.”

Biden is equally lavish in his descriptions. “Some people say she can finish my sentences. The truth is — and most of you would be too polite to say it — she has written the best of my sentences,” he said in a 2010 speech. “She has not only believed in me, she has helped me believe in myself.”

Owens was 27 when she ran her brother’s first Senate race in 1972, a time when women were not prominent in politics. Toward the end of that campaign, the Evening Journal in Wilmington, Del., ran a column profiling the former University of Delaware homecoming queen — and dean’s list honoree — in cringeworthy terms.

“She told me about her tomboyish girlhood, and it was then that I whipped up a leer and said, ‘It must have been fun playing touch football with you, especially for the other team,’ ” the columnist wrote. “She has to be the best looking campaign manager in the country.” He described her as “chic and slender, with her brother’s quasi-sharp features.”

Only much later in the column did the writer note Owens oversaw a staff of 25 and a volunteer corps of 1,700. She set up coffees and wrote notes to potential supporters. The campaign could not afford a statewide mailing, so Owens invented what staffers called the Biden Post Office, where volunteers hand-delivered a weekly campaign newspaper.

“Joe and I tend to think along the same lines,” she said at the time. “Nine out of 10 times, we have the same intuitive reaction to things.”

Owens, who declined a request for an interview, was with Biden in Washington in December 1972 when they got a call saying Biden’s wife and three children had been in a car accident.

His wife and infant daughter were killed, and Biden, who had been elected to the Senate but had not yet taken office, considered resigning to care for his two surviving boys. Several senators urged him to try balancing home and Senate for six months, and Biden did, commuting from Delaware.

That allowed his career to continue. “What made it work was Valerie,” said Kaufman, who often took the train home with Biden or, for a time, a car large enough to fit phone equipment so he was never out of reach. “She moved in with the boys. He said, ‘Okay, I’ve got it.’ He saw how it could work.”

And it drew the siblings closer. Owens did the cooking, shopping, laundry, driving — the aunt becoming the mother.

“Everybody can point to a family tragedy,” Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, told the News Journal in 2010. “One of two things happens. They either get closer together or they get torn apart. We were a pretty close family to begin with, and we got even closer. My aunt was a big part of that.”

At the time, her own marriage was fraying, but she kept this painful experience from her brother. “I made a big mistake. But your life was shattered,” she told him later, according to an account in Biden’s book, “Promises to Keep.” “You were bleeding from every pore, and I was trying to shore you up, to be a happy face for you and the boys.”

Following her divorce, she married Jack Owens, who had been Biden’s best friend at law school in Syracuse. They have three children.

Biden also has strong bonds with his two brothers, but they have been less of a visible presence in recent years and have brought unwelcome attention by testing the limits on using their brother’s name to win private sector work.

“It’s a tremendous asset,” Biden’s youngest brother, Frank, told The Washington Post in a 2011 interview. “I enjoy automatic acceptance or at least listening to what I have to say.”

Biden’s brother James was the chief fundraiser on his first Senate campaign, but he has pursued a wide range of business interests and investments that intertwine with issues that touch on his brother’s political interests.

He most recently has drawn scrutiny for a business venture in China with Biden’s son Hunter, which Hunter has acknowledged is part of a federal tax investigation.

Owens, too, has recognized that over the years she has benefited from her brother’s connections and success.

“I had a better seat at the table because my brother was at the head,” she told a group of students at the University of Delaware in 2017.

A 2008 report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit watchdog, found Biden was among the top senators paying family members, with Owens and her daughter getting nearly $55,000 from his 2002 Senate campaign.

For nearly two decades, Owens served as executive vice president of Joe Slade White & Co., a political consulting and media firm, and she became a go-to adviser for political candidates in Delaware and around the country.

In recent years, Owens has served as vice chair of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and held a similar title with the Biden Foundation, which aims to advance causes embraced by Joe and Jill Biden. The foundation suspended its operations when Biden announced his presidential campaign.

As Biden deliberated for months over whether to run, Owens was in every meeting of the inner circle, either by phone or personally in the basement of the home he then rented in McLean, Va.

She was a forceful voice urging him to jump in the race — and, later, encouraging him when his campaign hit a dismal stretch after losses in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“Val’s been there — beginning, middle and end; morning, noon and night,” said Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who has known the Bidens for decades.