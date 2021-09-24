“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society,” Vance told Spectrum News in Columbus on Wednesday.
“The question to me is really about the baby,” Vance added. “We want women to have opportunities, we want women to have choices, but, above all, we want women and young boys in the womb to have a right to life.”
His comments came during a discussion of the Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said the law does not force victims of rape and incest to give birth, noting the six-week exception. Often, however, women do not know that soon if they are pregnant.
“I think in Texas they’re trying to make it easier for unborn babies to be born,” Vance said in the Spectrum News interview. “There is a view, common among leaders of the Democratic Party, that babies deserve no legal protections in the womb. That is a common view in the Democratic Party, and all I’m saying is that view’s wrong.”
Vance argued that society should not view “unborn babies as inconveniences to be discarded.”
Vance, the author of the 2016 bestseller “Hillbilly Elegy,” launched his Senate bid in July, joining an already crowded Republican primary field in a race to replace the retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).