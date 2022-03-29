Joining them are country music artists Martina McBride, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Other board members include Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation president; Kofi Appenteng, president and CEO of the Africa-America Institute; David Brooks, columnist for The New York Times; Forrest Harris, American Baptist College president; Valerie Rockefeller, Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors chair; Walter Isaacson, biographer and former editor of Time; and Darren Walker, Ford Foundation president.
The project says the board’s broad appeal will lend authority and trust to a wider audience.
The project’s co-chairpeople are former Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and Vanderbilt faculty members Jon Meacham, a presidential historian, and Samar Ali, research professor in political science and law.