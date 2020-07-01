The U.S.-backed opposition coalition has accused Maduro’s government of hijacking the upcoming vote to consolidate power.
Members of the Supreme Court loyal to Maduro recently formed a new elections commission. It also replaced the leadership board of two popular opposition parties.
Venezuela has been in a deepening economic and political crisis that has driven more than 5 million people to flee the once wealthy oil nation’s chronic shortages of basic goods and its broken health care system.
