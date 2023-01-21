Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro

MIAMI — Venezuela’s government has released a former spy chief for the late president, Hugo Chávez, and who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled loyalists that defied the rule of the leftist firebrand’s handpicked succesor, Nicolás Maduro.
Rodríguez Torres is a former army major general with deep ties inside Venezuela's military, which is the traditional arbiter of the country’s political disputes. He cut his teeth as revolutionary stalwart by partaking in a failed 1992 coup led by Chávez, who was a tank commander at the time.
But he ran afoul of Maduro, by questioning the socialist leader’s stubborn adherence to rigid foreign exchange controls blamed for soaring inflation and a cratering currency.
Never embraced by Maduro’s traditionally conservative opponents, who despised him for leading a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2014 while serving as interior minister, Rodríguez Torres nonetheless galvanized a small if combative movement of onetime loyalists.
Maduro, who, unlike Chávez, never served in the military, immediately viewed him as a threat. In March 2018, he was hauled away by agents from the Bolivarian intelligence service he once commanded while delivering a speech at a hotel ballroom in which he called for free and fair elections.
Later, he was charged with multiple crimes, including treason and leading a barracks rebellion. But he never admitted his guilt and spent most of the past five years at a military prison in Caracas.
___
