President Trump on Friday defended his pursuit of a real estate project in Russia at the same time he was securing the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, saying it was “very legal & very cool.”

In a pair of tweets sent from Buenos Aires, where he is attending a global summit, Trump mocked scrutiny of his Russian business exploration as a “Witch Hunt!” The president’s statement came after his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty Thursday in New York to lying to Congress about the Moscow project in an attempt to minimize links between the proposed development and Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump wrote on Twitter: “Oh, I get it! I am a very good developer, happily living my life, when I see our Country going in the wrong direction (to put it mildly). Against all odds, I decide to run for President & continue to run my business-very legal & very cool, talked about it on the campaign trail...”

He added in a second tweet, “....Lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia. Put up zero money, zero guarantees and didn’t do the project. Witch Hunt!”

Though Trump frequently touted his real estate business generally on the campaign trail, he did not bring up his interest in a Moscow project as he ran for president.

He weighed in on his proposed Russian real estate venture a few minutes before departing his hotel in Buenos Aires en route to Casa Rosada, where he is scheduled to meet with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, the first in a series of bilateral meetings between Trump and other global leaders on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here.

Later Friday morning, Trump was scheduled to formally sign the USMCA trade agreement among the United States, Mexico and Canada at a ceremony including leaders from all three countries.