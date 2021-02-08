“I can unstick problems inside agencies and across agencies, especially at an agency as large as VA,” McDonough told the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee in January.

VA, the second-largest federal agency, includes health care services for 9 million veterans, a vast benefits bureaucracy and dozens of national cemeteries. Management and workforce challenges have long beset leaders in both parties. A scandal over fudged wait-time lists for medical appointments led Obama to fire his first veterans’ chief.

McDonough would succeed Robert Wilkie, former president Donald Trump’s second VA leader. Under Wilkie, the agency expanded options for veterans to see private doctors outside the government-run system and advanced an ambitious, multibillion dollar modernization of its antiquated medical records system.

Wilkie’s tenure closed out with a scathing inspector general’s report in December that found he campaigned to discredit a congressional aide who said she was sexually assaulted at VA’s medical center in the District. Wilkie, who left office on Inauguration Day, disputed the findings.

McDonough, a Minnesota native, was Obama’s deputy national security adviser during the Navy SEAL raid in 2011 that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. He was also a longtime congressional staffer, which appealed to senators in both parties who during his confirmation hearing demanded better transparency and communication than they said they got from Wilkie.

McDonough’s profile in the Obama White House grew around one of the administration’s most ambitious second-term initiatives to counter the wait-times scandal, the Veterans Choice Act. The legislation expanded the ability of veterans to receive private health care. Trump expanded the program with the Mission Act.

McDonough would take over a VA that is struggling to ensure that health care workers and veterans in its care are vaccinated against covid-19 and receive timely treatment when they test positive for the virus.

Female veterans, the fastest-growing group of former servicemembers, have reported sexual harassment at VA facilities. The electronic records project, which aims to syncveterans’ medical records with Defense Department records from their military service, has run into rollout delays, cost increases and in recent weeks, major operational glitches at its first pilot site in Spokane, Wash.

And amid a continuing debate over private care, a commission Congress approved to consider whether underused VA hospitals should close is gearing up to review the system. The effort is likely to tap into political sensitivities in congressional districts about closing hospitals.

McDonough would be only the second non-veteran to lead VA, following David Shulkin, a physician and former hospital executive who was Wilkie’s predecessor under Trump. Veterans’ groups had pushed for a leader from the post 9/11 era and were caught off guard when Biden nominated McDonough, continuing his pattern of turning to Obama-era staffers for his Cabinet.