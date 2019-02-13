Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, far left, Vice President Pence, center, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, arrive to pose for a group photo at the Middle East conference at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Feb. 13, 2019. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

WARSAW - The Trump administration reaffirmed commitment to the NATO alliance and its core mission of a united front against Russia on Wednesday, but with a caveat that American interests will always come first.

Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan were all in Europe with versions of the same message: solidarity with the nearly 70-year-old alliance that President Trump has at times questioned as obsolete and an undue burden on the United States.

“The United States of America stands with Poland in the most successful mutual-defense alliance in the history of the world – an alliance that each of you serves to uphold and defend – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” Pence said as he met Polish President Andrzej Duda and addressed armed forces from Poland and the United States.

“Under President Trump, the United States will always put the security and prosperity of America first. But as the president has made clear – and as all of you prove every single day – America first does not mean America alone.”

Trump’s reservations about the alliance remain, and the assurances of his aides carried a whiff of implied threat that allies had best do their share.

Pence and Pompeo are both in Poland, where the symbolism was unmistakable. Poland is among only a handful of NATO nations that meet an agreed target for defense spending, a sore spot for Trump, and the right-leaning government’s effort to draw additional U.S. forces to Poland is seen by critics as an end-run around NATO decision-making.

Poland plans to exceed that goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product over about the next decade, while expanding purchases of U.S.-made weaponry and encouraging more U.S. forces to be based in the country. Pence formally closed a deal Wednesday for Poland to buy 20 sets of American mobile rocket launchers.

Pompeo visited U.S. and Polish troops serving together at a base some 44 miles from the Russian border, and said the United States is reviewing its U.S. troop presence in NATO and contemplating an increase.

“As we enter the fifth year of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine — a war he launched on European soil — we take seriously those concerns that Russia may one day try to open a front along the line right here,” Pompeo said.

He invoked the NATO article that commits members to come to each other’s aid if attacked.

“But NATO’s commitment to counter Russian lawlessness and destabilizing activities is growing,” Pompeo said, before traveling to Warsaw where he and Pence will attend a Middle East conference Thursday.

“One thing we have done is launch an enhanced forward presence, EFP, here on Europe’s eastern flank. This EFP embodies NATO’s founding principles that an attack on one country is an attack on all.”

Pence and Shanahan, who is attending a meeting of NATO defense ministers at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, both also repeated U.S. commitment to mutual defense under NATO’s Article 5 at a time when the alliance is facing a growing threat from Russia.

Trump broke with past U.S. presidents by omitting a pledge to common defense from his first address to NATO leaders. A changing cast of top U.S. national security officials has sought to reassure allies and project solidarity against Russia ever since.

“No matter what threats the future holds, you can be assured: Under President Trump, the United States will never waver in our commitment to Article 5,” Pence said.

He quoted Trump, from a 2017 address in Poland, saying that “’the West will never, ever be broken – our values will prevail – our people will thrive – and our civilization will triumph.’”

“This is our cause, Pence said. “This is why NATO exists. And it is why the United States stands with the Polish people – today and every day.”

The United States and Poland are also jointly hosting an international conference on Middle East peace and security Thursday that further highlights fissures between Washington and traditional allies in western Europe that oppose the Trump administration’s withdrawal last year from the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Fearing the session is a U.S.-driven effort to paint Iran in a poor light as it marks the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, many nations are sending relatively low-level representatives or staying away.

Poland’s right-leaning government, seeking to solidify ties with Trump, was an eager host.

Duda, who appeared to be only half joking when he proposed last year that Poland erect “Fort Trump,” several times referred to his hope that the Pentagon will significantly add to the approximately 4,500 U.S. troops based in Poland.

Pence said he would convey the discussion to Trump.

U.S. defense officials have been discussing increased rotational troop deployments to Poland and while no final decision has been announced, it is expected to elevate the troop level by at least around 1,000 service members.

“I think we’re taking a look at it and I don’t know the ultimate decision we’ll make, but we will make sure we have the right not only number of troops but the right mix of folks out here to do the work that Europe needs and NATO needs and that America needs,” Pence said.

Shanahan on Wednesday attended his first NATO defense ministerial since becoming Pentagon chief. He replaced Jim Mattis, the former Marine general who was revered in European capitals for his impassioned defense of America’s commitment to NATO and trans-Atlantic partners.

Mattis resigned suddenly in December over differences with Trump - mainly, Mattis said in a resignation letter, the two men’s views on historic U.S. alliances.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after his arrival, Shanahan said he would seek to seek to expand discussions about how NATO would meet the world’s evolving security challenges. He also said he would address how NATO can best employ increasing contributions from member states. “Our real tasking now is to translate that into results,” he said.

Stoltenberg, speaking later to reporters following an initial ministerial meeting, said that Shanahan’s message was “very well received by all members because it was a very strong and very clear message about the U.S. iron-clad commitment to NATO, to Article 5 and also the very strong personal commitment he has to NATO.”

NATO defense ministers said that their first encounters with Shanahan were drama-free.

In Shanahan’s first comments in front of his fellow leaders on Wednesday, “he stated that the United States remains committed strongly to the alliance,” said Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik. “The signals from the U.S. have been very consistent. Nobody feels any degree of drama or surprise.”

_ Ryan reported from Brussels. Michael Birnbaum in Brussels contributed.