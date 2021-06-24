On every floor of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, along the beach in Surfside, there were families who called the building home, or visited it as a vacation spot, or used it as a refuge from faraway countries. Now, after the building suddenly pancaked in the first hours of Thursday, at least 99 people were missing, presumed to be in the rubble, feared to be crushed under the unfathomable weight of a 55-unit wing of the apartment tower.
They were aging denizens of Miami Beach and affluent Latin Americans whose condominiums by the sea were part-time homes. They were snowbirds who hadn’t quite made it back north for the summer and year-round residents hunkered down for South Florida’s stickiest months. They lived in a 40-year-old beachfront building that offered views of the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, of sunrise and sunset.
The missing included 20 citizens of Israel, 10 from Argentina, six from Paraguay, six from Colombia and four from Venezuela, according to those countries’ diplomats and news reports. The Shul, one of five synagogues within walking distance of the tower, released a list of 10 of its members who vanished in the collapse.
The sister of Paraguay’s first lady and her husband and children were missing in the collapsed building, in one of two units that the family owned. So was Arnie Notkin, a legendary PE teacher and coach at Miami Beach schools. So was Brad Cohen, an orthopedic surgeon who lived on the 10th floor.
The building crumpled at 1:30 a.m. It fell in less than 10 seconds. The sound was horrific. The earth shook. Many of the residents, most presumably asleep at that hour, have not been heard from.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jenny Urgelles texted with her mother, Mercedes, and spoke by phone with her father, Ray, both in the pharmacy business in South Florida.
“Everything was fine,” she said. Then, early Thursday, after she heard about the collapse, she called her parents. Their phones went straight to voice mail. By late Thursday, she was still in an information vacuum.
“We haven’t gotten anything,” she said. “They’re not allowing anyone to go down there,” to the building where she had lived, where she visited often, using the pool, walking the beach.
The people in charge of the search and, they hoped, the rescues did not even know exactly how many victims they were looking for. Relatives and friends gathered on nearby streets and frantically searched social media, desperate for any word about their loved ones.
Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, and Angela Maria Velasquez, 60, lived in Unit 304 for nearly a decade, according to their son, David Velasquez. Julio Cesar is retired; his wife owns a small men’s clothing shop called Fiorelli in Weston, 35 miles away. Their daughter Theresa, an executive at the entertainment company Live Nation, had just arrived from Los Angeles on Wednesday night to visit her parents.
Their son flew to Miami on Thursday evening. What else could he do?
Champlain Towers was typical of the oceanfront halfway up the barrier island of Miami Beach — mid-rise buildings erected in the 1980s to serve the older folks who were moving up from then-decaying South Beach and down from the frigid north. Over the next 20 years, the mix of residents shifted as affluent Latin Americans moved their money — and, for at least a few months each year, themselves — to South Florida.
Real estate agents who do business in the building said that about 70 percent of the units in the towers were occupied. Listings on vacation rental sites indicate that many of the apartments are rented out to tourists and other visitors for at least part of the year.
Andres Galfrasconi, 45, a plastic surgeon from Argentina, had borrowed a friend’s apartment in the tower. He had made the trip with his husband, theater director Fabián Núñez, 55, and their just-adopted daughter, Sofia, age 6, to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Relatives said that Galfrasconi, Nunez and their daughter were missing.
Family members, friends and colleagues gathered at a family reunification facility set up at Surfside’s community center. There, the hours passed glacially with no news. Phone batteries drained as those who waited searched social media feeds for contact with anyone who might know something.
Adriana Chi sat on the sidewalk, trying to coordinate with friends and family to get information on her brother, Edgar Gonzalez, a 45-year-old attorney who was in his apartment in the south tower with his wife and daughter, both of whom were rescued and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in downtown Miami. The wife and daughter were in stable condition after surgery, but Chi had nothing on her brother.
“Nobody’s heard from him,” Chi said. “I’m just trying to find somebody who can tell me if they saw him or where he is.”
Luz Marina Pena carried a photograph of her aunt, 77-year-old Marina Azen, who lived on the fourth floor. Azen, who suffered from asthma and lived alone, lived in the building for 20 years.
“I’m praying for a miracle,” Pena said.
In Paraguay, the foreign minister said that at least five members of President Mario Abdo Benítez’s family were in the Champlain Towers building when it collapsed. The missing relatives are Sophia López Moreira, a sister of the South American country’s first lady, Silvana López Moreira; Sophia’s husband, rancher Luis Pettengill; and the couple’s three young children. An employee of the family, Lady Luna Villalba, was also missing.
In Miami, Paraguayan consular workers fanned out to the city’s hospitals hoping to locate the members of the presidential family. No one was found.
At the family center in Surfside, Virginia Borges scrambled to find a good photo of her sister, Stacie Fang, on her phone to show to the rescue volunteer who was taking her information. It was Fang’s son, Jonah, whom firefighters pulled from the rubble in the first hours after the collapse — as of Thursday the only rescue reported from the mountain of concrete, steel and furnishings.
Jonah, 15, “was rescued, but he has no idea what happened to his mother,” Borges said. “Nobody has any idea what happened to her. It’s like she just disappeared.”
Jonah was in the hospital, but, according to his aunt, was not badly injured. He mainly “wants to know what happened to his mother,” Borges said.
At the community center, Borges could only wait, along with dozens of others, while officials duly recorded her name and information and solemnly said that if they heard anything, they would let her know.
