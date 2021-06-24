On every floor of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, along the beach in Surfside, there were families who called the building home, or visited it as a vacation spot, or used it as a refuge from faraway countries. Now, after the building suddenly pancaked in the first hours of Thursday, at least 99 people were missing, presumed to be in the rubble, feared to be crushed under the unfathomable weight of a 55-unit wing of the apartment tower.