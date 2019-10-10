Foley says Attorney General William Barr has told her he wanted to see them held accountable.
Militants El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey were transferred to U.S. custody as Turkey invaded Syria to attack Kurds who have battling the Islamic State alongside American forces.
The two were among a cell dubbed “the Beatles” by some of their victims because of their British accents.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD